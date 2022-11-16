Barbie Starring Ryan Gosling Will Add Almost 50% of Margot Robbie’s Fortune to Her Name

Barbie is going to add half of Margot Robbie’s current fortune to her name. This film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of this year. Both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are among the most attractive celebrities in the industry today, which makes them the perfect couple for Barbie to appear on the big screen.

The actors are busy filming right now, the release will take place next year. While the “Memory Diary” actor Gosling will be showing off his charm and gym-trained body, Robbie will be at his most feminine. Pink shades and perfect aesthetics will be the biggest attraction of this movie. The “Suicide Squad” actress receives a huge salary for the role of Barbie, which will increase her net worth by 50%.

So how much does Barbie pay Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will paint the world pink with their feature film “Barbie”. Not only will Robbie change clothes, the film will significantly increase her net worth. She will become the highest-paid actress of this year, receiving $12.5 million for the film alone. That’s half of her current $26 million fortune. Gosling will also be paid the same amount, which will increase his fortune from $70 to $82.5 million. While the film increases the fortunes of both actors, Barbie will certainly bring the toy franchise to life with her release.

The Barbie brand was first launched in 1959 by businesswoman Ruth Handler. This only grew when the name Barbie became a household name all over the world. Although today the company is owned by Mattel, Inc., the film is directed by Greta Gerwig. Along with Gosling and Robbie, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera will also be starring.

Back in 2019, comedian and actress Amy Schumer was supposed to play the main role, but she was later replaced by Robbie due to creative differences. So far, both Barbie and Ken have been well received by enthusiastic fans. The comedy/fantasy is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. Are you interested in watching it? Comment below.