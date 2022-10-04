Barbie Livetopia integrates Barbie into Roblox

Barbie and Polly Pocket enter the world of Roblox in the Barbie Livetopia role-playing game based on Barbie’s Dream House.

The brand of the toy manufacturer Mattel brings two of the most iconic and beloved characters of the toy industry, Barbie and Polly Pocket, to the Roblox multiverse. As part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie Dreamhouse, Barbie will become one of the last Mattel brands integrated into the Roblox universe. Earlier, Mattel also introduced He-Man and Masters of the Universe to Roblox to promote the second season of its Netflix show.

Barbie’s dream house in the Roblox universe opened on September 30, and the celebration will last until October 28. Barbie’s Livetopia experience celebrates her Dream Home and 60 years of making a dream come true. The Roblox role-playing game will include an epic party where players will be able to immerse themselves in a virtual representation of the game set and explore different floors. The collaboration with Barbie Livetopia offers players the opportunity to explore exciting features and many iterations of Barbie. Custom NPCs will represent different characters, including Barbie and her friends, with whom the community can interact in fun and playful activities.

Barbie Dreamhouse was launched back in 1962 and became the home for a Barbie doll that little girls could play with at one time. The Dream House eventually appeared in other media, including several animated series featuring the Dream House.

In Roblox, Barbie Livetopia is among the top three role-playing games and in the top ten overall. Roblox role-playing games allow players to choose a role, own their clothes and complete tasks. These game modes are most popular among the audience aged 6 to 12 years, especially among girls. This collaboration is being carried out in partnership with Super League Gaming, the driving force behind the metaverse gaming industry. These integrations will connect with brand stories and products, encouraging interactions and experiences that contribute to playing dolls in the real world.