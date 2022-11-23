“Barbie” Director Greta Gerwig Says “there’s a Lot…” Ryan Gosling More Than Photos of His First Look as Ken

Barbie will show Ryan Gosling much more than just his tanned abs. An actor with a beach blonde is going to team up with Margot Robbie to bring to life the toy world of Barbie and Ken. Although filming is still ongoing, photos of their transformation keep everyone on their toes. Both are expected to light up the cinema with their good looks and potentially amazing chemistry.

Although the plastic doll remained iconic for generations, little attention was paid to her partner Ken. However, the last photo of Gosling intrigued fans with his character and appearance. Director Greta Gerwig added excitement, assuring that there is much more to see in the film about Gosling.

Barbie is going to show more Ryan Gosling

The internet went berserk when Ken’s Barbie photos first appeared, but that’s not all the film will show. Director Greta Gerwig was happy to share: “I can’t say, but it’s a lot— it’s a lot, it’s a lot” that fans can expect from the “Memory Diary” actor. The first official photo of the film showed Gosling in a chiseled look, with an orange tan and a six-pack abs that looked like a perfect doll.

Gerwig recently attended the Governor’s Awards ceremony, where she spoke to Variety. “I’m thrilled,” the director said in response to all the positive reactions of people to Gosling’s appearance and consumption.

Margot Robbie was no less excited to see her main partner in a new light. A photo of Ryan Gosling from the set was also leaked. The director assures us that there is more to the film than what we have seen so far.

The action comedy also stars Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and Issa Ray. Meanwhile, the director does not deny the chances that the film will turn into a full-fledged series, as it will depend on the success of this original film.

Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023. Can’t you wait to see her? Comment and let us know what you think about Ryan Gosling’s appearance.