It became known that the country of Barbados may demand compensation from the family of Benedict Cumberbatch for slavery.

The actor has long discussed his family’s ties to the slave trade, previously discussing how the history of his ancestors led him to roles in the films Amazing Grace and 12 Years a Slave, both of which were devoted to this issue.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a senior official of the island, David Craig, who participates in the national commission for damages, says that the agency is at the “very early stage” of attempts to obtain damages from the Cumberbatch family.

The submitted document discussed how Joshua Cumberbatch, Benedict’s seventh great-grandfather, bought the Cleland plantation in Barbados in 1728, which was home to 250 slaves and worked for more than 100 years before the abolition of the death penalty.

“It’s in the very early stages,” Greg added. “We’re just getting started. A lot of this story is only now becoming clear.”

