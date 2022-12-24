Barack Obama Named Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, SZA and Others Among His Favorite Songs of 2022

Barack Obama shared a list of his favorite songs released in 2022, the first place in which was taken by Kendrick Lamar’s May single “The Heart Part 5”.

In second place, the former US president praised Bad Bunny and his track “Tití Me Preguntó”, and Ari Lennox’s “POF” rounded out the top three. Other tracks that received high marks are “Something In The Orange” by Zach Bryan, “Last Last” by Burna Boy, “American Teenager” by Ethel Kane and “Communion In My Cup” by Tank And The Bangas.

Next on the list, Obama mentioned recent tracks by artists such as Rosalia (“Saoko”), Beyonce (“Break My Soul”), Steve Lacey (“Sunshine”), SZA (“Shirt”) and Lizzo (“About the Cursed Time”). ‘).

In the caption to the playlist on social media, Obama wrote: “I always like to share with all of you my music playlist for the end of the year — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists that I should pay attention to?”

The full list of songs on Barack Obama’s ‘Favorite Music Of 2022’ playlist is:

1. Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

2. Bad Bunny – ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

3. Ari Lennox – ‘POF’

4. Zach Bryan – ‘Something In The Orange’

5. Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’

6. Ethel Cain – ‘American Teenager’

7. Tank And The Bangas – ‘Communion In My Cup’ (featuring the Ton3s)

8. Koffee – ‘Pull Up’

9. Rosalía – ‘Saoko’

10. Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’

11. Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

12. SiR – ‘Life Is Good’ (featuring Scribz Riley)

13. Maggie Rogers – ‘That’s Where I Am’

14. Leyla McCalla – ‘Dodinin’

15. Steve Lacy – ‘Sunshine’ (featuring Fousheé)

16. Rema – ‘Calm Down’

17. Plains – ‘Problem With It’

18. Xavier Omär – ‘Feelings 4 You’

19. Danger Mouse and Black Thought – ‘Belize’ (featuring MF DOOM)

20. Omar Apollo – ‘Tamagotchi’

21. Sudan Archives – ‘Home Maker’

22. NxWorries – ‘Where I Go’ (featuring H.E.R.)

23. SZA – ‘Shirt’

24. Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

25. Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan – ‘‘Round Midnight’

Obama’s “Favorite Music” playlist is an annual tradition: last year, the political icon shared her love for tracks by artists such as The War On Drugs, Little Simz and Mitski. Back in July this year, he also shared his annual summer playlist with names like Wet Leg, Burnaby, Harry Styles and Sampa The Great.

Before sharing his favorite songs of 2022, Obama listed his best songs in the world of cinema — his highlights are “Fabelmans”, “The Decision to Leave” and “The Woman King” — and literature (Michelle Obama’s latest book, “The Light We Carry”). the list, as expected).