Banning WeChat in the US Could Reduce iPhone Sales

Famed analyst says WeChat ban could have direct impact on iPhone sales

The executive order signed by the president of the United States in which it prohibits that American companies can have any type of commercial relationship with WeChat, a situation that could significantly affect iPhone sales.

Due to the US presidential decree, all types of US operations could be prohibited through WeChat and its wide range of services, including payments, social networks, news, online shopping and much more.

As a result of this situation, Apple could be forced to remove WeChat from the App Store worldwide, which would coincide with the theory of the analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who in today’s news presented on 9to5Mac, points out that there could be a drop in iPhone sales by as much as 30 percent.

WeChat will leave the App Store in the US

The second theory that would be less disastrous for Apple, Kuo estimates that if the executive order only indicates that Apple remove WeChat from the App Store in the United States, the impact on Apple’s cell phone sales would be much less, and calculates a drop in the iPhone sales between 3 and 6%.

The presidential decree seeks to eliminate transactions related to the app, but not necessarily with its owner, Tencent, a Chinese company that also owns Riot Games, a studio that develops games as popular as League of Legends, and also has a large participation of Epic Games, developer of the famous game Fortnite, the most played battle royale on mobile.

On the other hand, the same order of the US government also blocks any type of transaction with the company ByteDance, which owns the TikTok app, another of the apps that has been heavily attacked by the president of the United States and has already threatened to block TikTok within from your country if its owners do not sell it to a US company in September.

Thanks to government pressure, Microsoft is already negotiating the acquisition of the app and if an agreement is reached, there would be the possibility that TikTok will maintain its operations within the country, since the executive order goes against Bytedance and not against its app.



