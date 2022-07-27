Banners of Genshin Impact Yoimiya characters and weapons have been officially revealed

Genshin Impact update version 2.8 has a lot of new content added to the game with the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago region. The return of the island region brought with it the “Summer Fantasy” event, in which players had to solve the mystery of the mirages haunting the islands, along with Mona, Fishle and others. The new banner also includes three long-awaited repeated gacha banners with Kazuha, Klee and Joimiya, which will be presented throughout the update. Now HoYoVerse has officially introduced the characters and weapons that will appear in the second half of version 2.8.

The traditional broadcast of the “Special Program” HoYoVerse, preceding version 2.8 of Genshin Impact, has already given fans an idea of what to expect from the new update. In the first half of the patch, two banners will be presented, and Kazuha will receive her first replay together with the star of last year’s Golden Apple Archipelago event, Klee. It was revealed that Yoimiya is getting a rerun after the completion of Kazuhi and Klee banners, marking her first appearance since her release last August. Genshin Impact has now officially unveiled the characters and weapons introduced along with Yomiya.

A couple of tweets posted on Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account reveal a trio of characters who will join her, as well as an accompanying banner with weapons. The banner of Yomiya’s character will feature a pair of four-star arsonist characters along with her, Bennett and Xinyan, depicted on the banner, as well as Yoon Jin, joining as the only non-arsonist character. Xinyan is playing one of the main roles in the ongoing Summer Fantasia event, and Bennett and Yoon Jin share common ties with some of the main actors of the event.

The recommended Thundering Pulse bow is considered one of the best bows available to Genshin Impact players and is a great choice for Yoimiya. The Thundering Pulse is also considered the best weapon for Fischl, and players can get a free copy of the four-star character during the event. Summit Shaper is a good choice for sword—wielding characters in groups with shields, especially when accompanied by two shield characters in Yun Jin and Xinyan.

The Yoimiya banner appears as Genshin Impact prepares for a major update that will be released with version 3.0. The next Genshin update will introduce the fourth major region of the game to Sumeru as a mix of vast deserts and lush rainforests. Leaks related to the newest region have also revealed a number of characters that will be released over the next few patches, and the trio of Tignari, Collie and Dori has already been confirmed for 3.0. The return of her will give fans who previously missed out another chance to pick her up, as well as get powerful weapons to use with her.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.