The Pokemon MPS 2023 season started only on January 2 last year, and we list the banned Pokemon for MPS 2023. Since the Pokemon rules for VGC are already out this 2023, we already know that Pokemon are banned in VGC for this 2023 season.

All allowed Pokemon for VGC

Before we get to the list of Pokemon that are not eligible to play in the Pokemon TCG series in 2023, let’s take a quick look at the Pokemon that are allowed to be used this season. Thus, Pokémon in Pokedex Paldea from No. 001 to No. 375 and from No. 388 to No. 392 can be part of your team. The list of Pokemon looks like this:

Sprigatito Floragato Meowscarada Fuecoco Crocalor Skeledirge Quaxly Quaxwell Quaquaval Lechonk Oinkologne Tarountula Spidops Nymble Lokix Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot Houndour Houndoom Yungoos Gumshoos Skwovet Greedent Sunkern Sunflora Kricketot Kricketune Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Combee Vespiquen Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Happiny Chansey Blissey Azurill Marill Azumarill Surskit Masquerain Buizel Floatzel Wooper (Paldean) Clodsire Psyduck Golduck Chewtle Drednaw Igglybuff Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Drowzee Hypno Gastly Haunter Gengar Tandemaus Maushold Pichu Pikachu Raichu Fidough Dachsbun Slakoth Vigoroth Slaking Bounsweet Steenee Tsareena Smoliv Dolliv Arboliva Bonsly Sudowoodo Rockruff Lycanroc Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Shinx Luxio Luxray Starly Staravia Staraptor Oricorio Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Petilil Lilligant Shroomish Breloom Applin Flapple Appletun Spoink Grumpig Squawkabilly Misdreavus Mismagius Makuhita Hariyama Crabrawler Crabominable Salandit Salazzle Phanpy Donphan Cufant Copperajah Gible Gabite Garchomp Nacli Naclstack Garganacl Wingull Pelipper Magikarp Gyarados Arrokuda Barraskewda Basculin Gulpin Swalot Meowth Persian Drifloon Drifblim Flabébé Floette Florges Diglett Dugtrio Torkoal Numel Camerupt Bronzor Bronzong Axew Fraxure Haxorus Mankey Primeape Annihilape Meditite Medicham Riolu Lucario Charcadet Armarouge Ceruledge Barboach Whiscash Tadbulb Bellibolt Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Croagunk Toxicroak Wattrel Kilowattrel Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espeon Umbreon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Dunsparce Dudunsparce Deerling Sawsbuck Girafarig Farigiraf Grimer Muk Maschiff Mabosstiff Toxel Toxtricity Dedenne Pachirisu Shroodle Grafaiai Stantler Foongus Amoonguss Voltorb Electrode Magnemite Magneton Magnezone Ditto Growlithe Arcanine Teddiursa Ursaring Zangoose Seviper Swablu Altaria Skiddo Gogoat Tauros (Paldean) Litleo Pyroar Stunky Skuntank Zorua Zoroark Sneasel Weavile Murkrow Honchkrow Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Sinistea Polteageist Mimikyu Klefki Indeedee Bramblin Brambleghast Toedscool Toedscruel Tropius Fomantis Lurantis Klawf Capsakid Scovillain Cacnea Cacturne Rellor Rabsca Venonat Venomoth Pineco Forretress Scyther Scizor Heracross Flittle Espathra Hippopotas Hippowdon Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Silicobra Sandaconda Mudbray Mudsdale Larvesta Volcarona Bagon Shelgon Salamence Tinkatink Tinkatuff Tinkaton Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Wiglett Wugtrio Bombirdier Finizen Palafin Varoom Revavroom Cyclizar Orthworm Sableye Shuppet Banette Falinks Hawlucha Spiritomb Noibat Noivern Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Glimmet Glimmora Rotom Greavard Houndstone Oranguru Passimian Komala Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Stonjourner Eiscue Pincurchin Sandygast Palossand Slowpoke Slowbro Slowking Shellos Gastrodon Shellder Cloyster Qwilfish Luvdisc Finneon Lumineon Bruxish Alomomola Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Mareanie Toxapex Flamigo Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Snom Frosmoth Snover Abomasnow Delibird Cubchoo Beartic Snorunt Glalie Froslass Cryogonal Cetoddle Cetitan Bergmite Avalugg Rufflet Braviary Pawniard Bisharp Kingambit Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Veluza Dondozo Tastugiri Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Bammed Banned Frigibax Arctibax Baxcalibur Gimmighoul Gholdengo Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned

All Banned Pokemon for VGC

This season, part of the Pokemon 2023 Rules for VGC has already confirmed that the banned Pokemon for VGC this 2023 are Pokemon Paradox, Pokemon Treasures of Ruin and Legendary Pokemon, and they cannot be used in the chain. This also includes other Pokemon not included in the Paldean regional Pokedex, such as Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Whooper (original version), Quagsire, Galarian Meowt, Perrserker and Pokemon that are currently unavailable, like Gimmigul in Wandering Form. Here is a list of all banned Pokemon for VGC:

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Great Tusk

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Treads

Iron Valiant

Roaring Moon

Sandy Shocks

Scream Tail

Chi-Yu

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Wo-Chien

Koraidon

Miraidon

Gimmighoul (Roaming Form)

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Galarian Meowth

Perrserker

Wooper

Quagsire

Is terrastalization prohibited?

Since, after all, this is the last trick the series offers, there are no restrictions regarding terrastalization. Players can bring their best game with their team’s unique terrastalization set. You can even bring Pokemon caught in the Tera Raid battles you participated in, such as Delibird and Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark. Your creativity in how to play with it will definitely be an advantage, so there is no limit.

Banned Pokemon for VGC in 2023 should ensure that the gameplay is as balanced as possible. These are precautionary measures to ensure a fair playing field for all players so that they can move more smoothly and better on the competitive stage. As always, when it comes to the official Pokemon VGC scheme, there are a lot of moving parts. Don’t forget to visit ClutchPoints Gaming from time to time to keep up to date with the latest news, updates and events related to the Pokemon VGC scene. in the meantime, continue to train and create your best teams for the professional scene. Good luck, Coaches!