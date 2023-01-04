The Pokemon MPS 2023 season started only on January 2 last year, and we list the banned Pokemon for MPS 2023. Since the Pokemon rules for VGC are already out this 2023, we already know that Pokemon are banned in VGC for this 2023 season.
All allowed Pokemon for VGC
Before we get to the list of Pokemon that are not eligible to play in the Pokemon TCG series in 2023, let’s take a quick look at the Pokemon that are allowed to be used this season. Thus, Pokémon in Pokedex Paldea from No. 001 to No. 375 and from No. 388 to No. 392 can be part of your team. The list of Pokemon looks like this:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Wooper (Paldean)
- Clodsire
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Oricorio
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Squawkabilly
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Basculin
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Meowth
- Persian
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Torkoal
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Annihilape
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Dunsparce
- Dudunsparce
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Girafarig
- Farigiraf
- Grimer
- Muk
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Dedenne
- Pachirisu
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Stantler
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Ditto
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Tauros (Paldean)
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Mimikyu
- Klefki
- Indeedee
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Tropius
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Sableye
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Falinks
- Hawlucha
- Spiritomb
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Rotom
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Komala
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Pincurchin
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Qwilfish
- Luvdisc
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Bruxish
- Alomomola
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Flamigo
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Delibird
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Cryogonal
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Kingambit
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tastugiri
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
All Banned Pokemon for VGC
This season, part of the Pokemon 2023 Rules for VGC has already confirmed that the banned Pokemon for VGC this 2023 are Pokemon Paradox, Pokemon Treasures of Ruin and Legendary Pokemon, and they cannot be used in the chain. This also includes other Pokemon not included in the Paldean regional Pokedex, such as Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Whooper (original version), Quagsire, Galarian Meowt, Perrserker and Pokemon that are currently unavailable, like Gimmigul in Wandering Form. Here is a list of all banned Pokemon for VGC:
Brute Bonnet
Flutter Mane
Great Tusk
Iron Bundle
Iron Hands
Iron Jugulis
Iron Moth
Iron Thorns
Iron Treads
Iron Valiant
Roaring Moon
Sandy Shocks
Scream Tail
Chi-Yu
Chien-Pao
Ting-Lu
Wo-Chien
Koraidon
Miraidon
Gimmighoul (Roaming Form)
Charmander
Charmeleon
Charizard
Galarian Meowth
Perrserker
Wooper
Quagsire
Is terrastalization prohibited?
Since, after all, this is the last trick the series offers, there are no restrictions regarding terrastalization. Players can bring their best game with their team’s unique terrastalization set. You can even bring Pokemon caught in the Tera Raid battles you participated in, such as Delibird and Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark. Your creativity in how to play with it will definitely be an advantage, so there is no limit.
Banned Pokemon for VGC in 2023 should ensure that the gameplay is as balanced as possible. These are precautionary measures to ensure a fair playing field for all players so that they can move more smoothly and better on the competitive stage. As always, when it comes to the official Pokemon VGC scheme, there are a lot of moving parts. Don’t forget to visit ClutchPoints Gaming from time to time to keep up to date with the latest news, updates and events related to the Pokemon VGC scene. in the meantime, continue to train and create your best teams for the professional scene. Good luck, Coaches!