Bankrupt at 6 years old, Apple did not return money

While smartphones are increasingly becoming an indispensable part of our lives, young children are also affected by this situation. The time children spend on mobile phones can be a complaint for parents like “mobile addiction”. Sometimes, expenses that make the family financially difficult can turn into a problem. The last example came from the USA. When a 6-year-old spent $ 16,000 for the Sonic Forces game, the house where the family lived was mortgaged.

According to the New York Post, a 6-year-old boy named George Johnson spent 16,000 dollars using his mother’s credit card. The expenditure made in July was made via iPad. In Sonic Forces game played by George, you can spend from $ 1.99 to $ 99. The total spending is worth a small fortune and it’s all in-game purchases.

Jessica, who works from home due to the coronavirus epidemic, says she noticed her son spends $ 2,500 a day on 25 purchases, but these games are designed to get kids to buy something, and an adult won’t spend $ 100 for a virtual crate.

Jessica thought she had been defrauded in July, when the total spend reached $ 16,000 and sued. However, it was not until October that Jessica contacted Apple. The agent hired from a private company investigated the allegations, and it was understood that 6-year-old George was responsible.

In response, Jessica stated that she did not understand that the money her son spent was real. Apple, on the other hand, denied the scam status and announced that they would not refund the money. Jessica, unaware that in-game purchases can be closed, said, “If I knew there was a solution for this, I wouldn’t let my son spend about 20 thousand dollars”. But the unfortunate mother claims that despite all this, Apple is the culprit.

At the end of the process, as a result of the 6-year-old spending a total of $ 16,000 for the Sonic Forces game, the house where the family lived was mortgaged.

Unfortunately, this is not the first case. In June, a dad discovered that his daughter had spent almost 6,000 dollars on the game Roblox. In addition, a young man had spent 8 thousand dollars on FIFA and stated that he was not aware of the spending. Another 11-year-old had spent about $ 7,500 on FIFA micropayments for two weeks.



