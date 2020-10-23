Bank of Japan Seems Public Support for Digital Currency

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) made a new statement regarding digital currency studies in the country. “The introduction of the digital currency in Japan will depend on popular support,” the central bank said.

It is known that Japan will start feasibility studies on the digital currency next year. A warm statement came from an official in the Bank of Japan about the national currency project. Kazushige Kamiyama, head of the central bank’s payment system department and the person responsible for investigating a possible digital newcomer, made the statement. Indicating that no results have been obtained from the studies yet, Kamiyama stated that there is no way to move forward without finally gaining sufficient understanding from the Japanese people.

In addition to these statements, Kamiyama also gave clues about the policy of the central bank with digital currencies. Accordingly, the Bank of Japan does not plan to use digital currencies to end deflation. Instead, digital currencies will mostly be used to increase efficiency in Japan’s payment systems. Speaking to Bloomberg, Kamiyama continued his statements as follows:

“Banknotes and digital currencies will coexist. We will also not empower digital currencies to deepen negative rates. ”

It can be deduced from Kamiyama’s statements that a possible digital currency application will be a new alternative to payment methods rather than a monetary policy.

What’s the latest?

Statements from the Japanese government about the digital currency plan in the country came earlier this month. According to the announcements, feasibility studies for the digital currency will start in April 2021. The fact that the Japanese government spokesperson included China’s digital yuan efforts in his statements on the subject brought to mind scenarios that China may have affected Japan.

Japan also published a CBDC report this month. The advancement of technology and the rise of digital has significantly increased interest in the digital central bank currency, according to the report. Japan, which will start the first tests in 2021, is planned to move to the second stage in 2022.



