Bank of America: Bitcoin is the Third Popular Investment

Bank of America, one of the largest banks in America, published the Fund Managers Survey prepared for December. According to the survey, the most popular investment options this month were to buy technology stocks, position against the dollar and buy Bitcoin, respectively.

Bank of America (BofA) published its monthly investor survey. This survey, which measures the perspective of different groups of investors on the markets, showed that one of the most popular assets of December 2020 was Bitcoin (BTC). 217 fund managers participated in the survey, managing a total of $ 576 billion in assets.

Bitcoin ranked third

According to the Fund Managers Survey organized by BofA, the most preferred thing for investors in recent weeks has been to make long-term investments in technology companies. Tech stocks have been at the top in popularity for eight months. Tesla shares, which can be shown as an example of these, increased from $ 408 to $ 639 in a month.

The second most popular thing among investors was announced as taking a position against the US dollar. The DXY, known as the Dollar Index, dropped from 92.64 to 90.65 in one month. The survey also showed that the cash reserves in the investors’ portfolio decreased by up to 4%.

In this month’s survey, Bitcoin was the third most preferred by investors. The price of Bitcoin, which was $ 16,000 30 days ago, climbed 20% to $ 19,200. The popularity rate of these three options was announced as 52%, 17% and 15% respectively.



