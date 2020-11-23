Bank in Brazil now allows Pix on WhatsApp

Banco do Brasil initiated the operation of transfers via Pix via WhatsApp. This is the first combination of the country’s latest payment system and the world’s most popular courier.

According to the Mobile Time website, the procedure works through the institution’s chatbot (automatic virtual assistant) previously available to customers. From commands via text message or even recording an audio, it is possible to perform simple operations of financial movement.

To do this, you must first have BB’s personal assistant registered in your contact list at number 61-4004-0001. Then, start the conversation with the bank by typing and sending “Pix”, and wait for the message with the possible options. You can pay other people, charge a transfer or register a Pix key, if you have not already done so. Depending on the option, it is necessary to enter personal data of the recipient or copy the QR Code to send to who will be responsible for the payment.

This is a way to use Pix, in operation since the beginning of November, without needing the institution’s Internet Banking application



