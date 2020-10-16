Banjo-Kazooie says his game is linked to Rare

Banjo-Kazooie returned to the spotlight last year after the characters were included in Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Ultimate. Asked about the franchise in an interview with the Kotaku portal, Phil Spencer reported that the decision for a sequel to the classic is in the hands of Rare, the developer responsible for the game.

In recent years, the English studio has dedicated itself to new IPs such as Sea of ​​Thieves and Everwild (which will be released soon), but has also shown a willingness to outsource other house classics, such as the new Battletoads, developed by the hands of Dlala Studios.

“I leave that to the studios in terms of the things they want to work on,” Spencer told Kotaku. “I have a lot of respect for Rare and the work they do. They like to build new things and have seen success with Sea of ​​Thieves. I think they are very excited about Everwild “.

“But the response to Battletoads was also good. And I think Dlala did a good job with the game. And so I think it’s always a balance, “concluded the boss of Xbox Games Studios.

In the interview with Kotaku, Spencer commented on the partnership with Nintendo and also pointed out that he should not launch the games of the newly acquired Bethesda to other platforms.

Is Rare interested in producing a new title for the Banjo-Kazooie franchise after the release of Everwild?



