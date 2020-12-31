Banjo-Kazooie listed for Wii U! Details

Accidentally, Nintendo Japan announced today (30) in an official release schedule that the N64 versions of Banjo-Kazooie and Blast Corps would be released for the Wii U Virtual Console. Subsequently, the programming was updated and they removed both listing games; in addition, an apology was also issued.

“Banjo-Kazooie and Blast Corps were listed as Wii U titles to be released on December 30, but will not be released. We apologize for the error,” says the official statement from Nintendo Japan.

Interestingly, the publisher of both games was listed as Microsoft Japan, so it is very likely that there is an agreement in place with both companies and that they may eventually relaunch the titles at some point, as it is unlikely that Big N will publish such details without Microsoft’s consent.

The listing of the release of Banjo-Kazooie and Blast Corps on Wii U was a surprise to some fans, as Nintendo officially stopped supporting the platform after the release of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 2017. Furthermore, previously the The device’s Virtual Console also received a lot of criticism for the low quality of the emulator used to render the games.

It is also worth remembering Phil Spencer’s statement that a new game in the Banjoo-Kazooie franchise only depends on Rare – although the composer of the classic soundtrack doubts that the sequel will be released.



