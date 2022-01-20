Banjo-Kazooie Confirms Its Arrival Date To The Nintendo Switch Online Catalog

Banjo-Kazooi is just days away from arriving on Nintendo Switch Online as part of the subscription expansion pack. The Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack dates its next game: Banjo-Kazooie. The Nintendo 64 classic will join the catalog on January 21. All those who have the subscription will be able to access its full version from the first day.

What games are included in the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack?

The expansion pack is a superior modality compared to the basic subscription of Nintendo Switch Online. For 39.99 euros every 12 months (or 69.99 euros for the same period in the family option) you will receive access to a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive games. In addition, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise expansion is also part of the associated benefits.

Then we leave you with both the available titles and those that will arrive in the future.

Nintendo 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (coming soon)

Banjo-Kazooie (January 21)

Mario Gold (coming soon)

Pokémon Snap (coming soon)

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (coming soon)

mario kart 64

Paper Mario

starfox 64

Lylat Wars

Sin and Punishment

dr mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: Win Back

Yoshi’s Story

SEGA MegaDrive

sonic the hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodline

Against: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Ax

Gunstar Heroes

Toejam & Earl

Altered Beast

Swords of Vermilion

Thunder Force II

Dynamite Headdy

strider

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

shining force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja

MasterStrider