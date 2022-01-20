Banjo-Kazooie Confirms Its Arrival Date To The Nintendo Switch Online Catalog

Banjo-Kazooi is just days away from arriving on Nintendo Switch Online as part of the subscription expansion pack. The Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack dates its next game: Banjo-Kazooie. The Nintendo 64 classic will join the catalog on January 21. All those who have the subscription will be able to access its full version from the first day.
What games are included in the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack?
The expansion pack is a superior modality compared to the basic subscription of Nintendo Switch Online. For 39.99 euros every 12 months (or 69.99 euros for the same period in the family option) you will receive access to a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive games. In addition, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise expansion is also part of the associated benefits.
Then we leave you with both the available titles and those that will arrive in the future.
Nintendo 64
Super Mario 64
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (coming soon)
Banjo-Kazooie (January 21)
Mario Gold (coming soon)
Pokémon Snap (coming soon)
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (coming soon)
mario kart 64
Paper Mario
starfox 64
Lylat Wars
Sin and Punishment
dr mario 64
Mario Tennis 64
Operation: Win Back
Yoshi’s Story
SEGA MegaDrive
sonic the hedgehog 2
Streets of Rage 2
Ecco the Dolphin
Castlevania: Bloodline
Against: Hard Corps
Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
Golden Ax
Gunstar Heroes
Toejam & Earl
Altered Beast
Swords of Vermilion
Thunder Force II
Dynamite Headdy
strider
M.U.S.H.A.
Phantasy Star IV
Ristar
shining force
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja
MasterStrider