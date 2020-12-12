Banjo and Kazooie, Terry and Byleth have a release date

Nintendo has announced the date on which its next three amiibo will be available along with Spehirot’s confirmation in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo has taken advantage of the media attention of the recent The Game Awards event to present the next character who will join the vast Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster with Sephirot, one of the most iconic villains of the Final Fantasy saga and who recently showed his Most updated version in Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the big winners of the best games of the year event. Well, today the release date of the next three amiibo belonging to the collection of that title has also been confirmed, which are none other than those of Banjo and Kazooie, Terry and Byleth; so much so, that the three amiibo will be available on March 26, 2021.

Nintendo’s new amiibo already have a date

This was announced by Nintendo through the company’s official account on Twitter, in a publication that you can see below and that includes a small video clip that shows us in detail each of the three amiibo that will arrive next month March, surely, object of desire for collectors of this type of figurine of the Great N.

Let’s remember that these three amiibo were announced last October 2019 together with Steve’s presentation of Minecraft for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate by Sakurai; And it is that the amiibo of the popular Nintendo game are used to obtain the character in the title itself and thus obtain better combat statistics as it evolves in the player’s game.

On the other hand, Sakurai himself will offer a special broadcast on December 17 at 11:00 p.m. PDT showing in detail the characteristics of Sephirot, the new fighter that will soon arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in addition to revealing the release date of its DLC.



