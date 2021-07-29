Bang & Olufsen Launches Its 1ST Noise-Canceling Cordless Headset

Bang & Olufsen, a Danish company known worldwide for its luxury and high-performance products, announced this Thursday (29) the launch of its first wireless headphones (TWS) that promise a maximum active noise cancellation experience ( ANC) and adaptable.

To achieve the promised performance, the new Beoplay EQs had to overcome a number of physical limitations normally present in TWS. For this purpose, six microphones were placed in the small device, to automatically adjust the ANC levels and also improve the quality of the call and speech, through the directional beam forming technology.

To “immerse yourself in pure sound,” the company equipped the headphones with the adaptive aptX codec, a compression algorithm to get around bandwidth issues in Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP). The connection system is the new Bluetooth 5.2, and configuration is simplified, both on Android and Apple devices, through the Swift Pair pairing

Beoplay EQ headphones technical specifications

The price of Beoplay EQ earbuds is $399, the equivalent of R$2,000, which makes them even more expensive than Apple’s AirPods Pro. However, like most B&O products, they bring unique features like their premium look and some important features like the 20-hour battery life.

This autonomy is achieved when the headphones are used with the charging case. The autonomy with ANC activated is 6.5 hours of playback, two hours more than its Apple competitors. There’s also a quick charge feature: 20 minutes in the aluminum case gives you two hours of playback.

The case supports USB-C and Qi (by induction) wireless charging, and the device buttons have a tiny profile and a good ergonomic fit. The Beoplay EQ features IP54 water and dust resistance and comes with interchangeable ear adapters in different sizes. Colors are anthracite black and sand.