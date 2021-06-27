Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, Xbox Review. The Elite Of Gaming Helmets

Xbox: We thoroughly analyze the new Portal for Xbox and Windows, Premium helmets that play another league and go beyond their use in video games. A new generation of consoles also means new accessories and gadgets that enhance the experience of the main machine. When we go to buy a Next Gen platform, it is inevitable that we also look at controls or, of course, new helmets. The field of audio has grown so much in recent years that it seems essential to have good headphones to fully enjoy the sound experience of titles. In our case, we have already discussed and analyzed two very interesting Xbox models: the official helmets of the company itself and the Razer Kaira Pro. Both with good performance and adjusted in value for money. But today we have to talk about the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, wireless headphones that simply play another league. The headset elite.

Behind these headphones is Bang & Olufsen, a brand that works with the highest quality standards in the sector and that has now set out to try its luck in the gaming sector. And for that reason, they present these Beoplay Portal, available in three colors (black, gray, white) and which have a price that can be a first impact of height: 499 euros. They are worth the same as an Xbox Series X. A higher price than those of its competition, but also for a reason: in addition to the house brand finishes, they are helmets designed for day to day, which go beyond playing games. the console.

Headphones in and out of the game

The first thing that stands out about Beoplay Portal is its design. Simple, stylish and very light, they are helmets that you would take to the street to listen to music, to the plane on a trip or even to do some sport. Its flexible, perfectly adaptable and tremendously comfortable headband makes these Portal like all those helmets that we see more and more everywhere, but with the addition that they are also for playing. Yes, others can be used for the same, but it is true that in design they do not seem designed to take to the street. A practical example: the one who writes these lines uses the airpods of long ago for day to day, calls and conferences, etc. These are already giving some problems, but the idea of ​​acquiring the Pro or other similar ones has been discarded by these Portal, which in addition to being brilliant in video games, fit with all these uses. Some premium helmets, yes, but for everything.