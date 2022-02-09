Bandai To Invest $130 Million In A Metaverse With Its Franchisees

Bandai: Japanese production company Bandai Namco, famous for its anime games and the Dark Souls franchise, wants to invest in the metaverse as part of its strategy to strengthen its IPs. Recently, the company revealed to its shareholders that it intends to invest approximately US$ 130 million in a “metaverse of IPs”.

IP is the abbreviation for “intellectual property”, which can be translated as intellectual property. In other words, the producer wants to create a metaverse for each of its own games in order to get closer to fans and also interact with its business partners. And that includes Elden Ring, which will be released in late February.

“In this IP Metaverse, we are envisioning virtual spaces that will allow consumers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment on one axis of an IP, as well as a framework that leverages Bandai Namco’s distinct strengths to bring together physical products and spaces with digital elements.” . – said the producer.

The investment in a metaverse is part of what Bandai Namco calls its “IP Axis” strategy, which will focus on valuing its intellectual property. The company will focus primarily on the metaverse over the next three years.

“Through these communities and content, we will build deep, comprehensive and multifaceted connections that continue over long periods of time, and we will focus on the quality of those connections. In this way, we will work to maximize the value of IP for the medium to long term.”