Bandai Namco Will Invest 113 Million Euros In A Metaverse With Its IP

Bandai Namco: The Japanese company sets as its main objective the increase in sales outside the Japanese market. In an age of blockchain technology, NFTs and metaverses, companies are looking for their space to offer their own related products. Bandai Namco (Dragon Ball FighterZ, Elden Ring, Tales of Arise) will delve into that market niche and establish a new strategy with its intellectual properties. During the shareholders’ meeting, the Japanese have presented their roadmap for the coming years (until March 2025). Among their plans is the creation of a metaverse based on their IPs.

The strategy establishes three milestones: first, connect fans through their brands; second, increase the value of these intellectual properties; Last but not least, they want to expand their projects around the world and improve sales outside of Japan. Within this strategy, the metaverse project is contemplated, in which they will invest 15,000 million yen, about 113 million euros in exchange.

Virtual spaces and communication

“Bandai Namco will develop a metaverse for each IP as a new framework to connect fans,” they point out in the document. “In this metaverse, we are anticipating virtual spaces that will allow customers to enjoy a variety of entertainment offerings within the IP axis, as well as the framework that will enhance the distinctive strengths of Bandai Namco in order to merge physical products with digital elements. ”.

Bandai Namco’s intention is that these connections will also be established between its partners in the business. “Through the metaverse of IPs, we will establish communities between Bandai Namco and the fans, as well as among the fans.” Through these communities and content, they will build “deep, broad, and multifaceted connections” that will last for a long period of time. They clarify that they will focus on guaranteeing “the quality of these connections”, with the idea that their brands maximize their value in the medium and long term.