Bandai Namco sent her a solo sword in recognition of their exploits in the Elven Ring

Bandai Namco officially celebrated the efforts of the most legendary Elden Ring player, Let Me Solo Her, by sending him a real sword and other goodies from the game.

Shared on Twitter (below) Let Me Solo Her — aka Klein Tsuboi — shared photos of congratulations and gift wrapping he received from Bandai Namco.

Along with an individual drawing of his character, who appears outside of Malenia, the arena of Mikella’s Blade boss, and easily defeats her alone, he was also given a wooden lithograph, something like a coat and a full-length sword.

“Thank you Bandai Namco and Elden Ring for giving me this gift and congratulating me on being Let Me Solo Her,” he said in the post. “I still remember my first experience with the Soulsborne series and almost quit because of Yudex Gundir in Dark Souls 3.

“I’m glad I persevered and continued to enjoy the game, because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated I’ve ever seen in a game, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Let Me Solo Her first appeared in April to balance the universe when Malenia became the strongest boss of the Elden Ring and eventually defeated her 1000 times. The FromSoftware developer didn’t help the situation by removing the popular way to beat her, and due to the glitch she was ridiculously depressed, but Let Me Solo Her never slowed down.

In our 10/10 review of the game, IGN said, “Elden Ring is a massive iteration of what FromSoftware started with the Souls series, bringing relentlessly challenging battles into an incredible open world that gives us the freedom to choose our own path. ”

To make this choice with the most accessible information, check out our guide, which has everything you could ever hope to learn about Elden Ring, including collectible locations, boss strategies, and more.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer who sometimes doesn’t forget to tweet @thelastdinsdale. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.