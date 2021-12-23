Bandai Namco Registers Trademark for Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Bandai Namco has recorded Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series in two territories. The first registration took place last week, on December 17th, in Canada. Then the same thing was done in Europe, this Monday, the 20th of December.

Although it doesn’t offer any additional details, the mark could be related to possible remasters of older games from the Klonoa series. As Gematsu points out, other records were made in recent years, all using terms referring to remasters.

In addition to the brand reserved last week, the producer had already registered Klonoa Encore. The term “encore” is used in releases of new remastered versions of games in Japanese territory. The registration procedure was carried out in Japan, in September 2019.

After that, the company registered another two brands a year later, when Wahoo Encore and 1&2 Encore were registered in September of last year. “Wahoo” is the catchphrase used by the protagonist, and Gematsu claims to believe that “1&2” make reference to the first two titles in the series: Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil.

The last game in the series arrived in 2008, when Namco Bandai Games released the remake of the first game for Wii. Starring Klonoa, the mascot capable of traveling through the world of dreams, the franchise has 8 games released for different platforms, such as PlayStation, PlayStation 2 PlayStation 3, PSP, PS Vita, Game Boy Advance, Wii, Wii U and WonderSwan.