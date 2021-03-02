Bandai Namco Next: company records for possible event

It has become common to see more and more companies betting on online events over the past few years. And, if information found in a record ends up being confirmed, one of the next to adopt this style is Bandai Namco.

According to information on the network, the company has registered for the name Bandai Namco Next, which may indicate an approximation very similar to that seen on Nintendo Direct or State of Play. Although there is no data on the network that this is related to an online event, this is the most likely way to confirm it in the future.

It is worth remembering that so far Bandai Namco has not yet commented on the matter, so we should wait a little longer until we have more details about a likely Bandai Namco Next.