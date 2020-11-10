Bandai launches the Metapod sleeping bag

This Monday, the 9th, Bandai announced its newest product in the Premium line, now contemplating lonely fans of the Pokémon franchise. The sleeping bag in the shape of a giant Metapod officially went on sale in Japan and has no expected arrival in the West, but it can already enter the lists of a future acquisition, in case you need to renew your state of mind and have, of course, lots of money in your pocket.

For anyone who has spent seasons stating that Metapod lacked any functionality, it seems that the designers of the sleeping bag have found one that may be exactly what you need. As you can see in the images, the bed is made in the shape of a cocoon, perfectly accommodating adults between 1.75 m and 1.80 m in height.

Although it seems quite depressing – according to the marketing of the product itself, not from personal experience – the accessory appears to be quite comfortable, even if it does not extend completely and leaves the back curved, according to the anatomy of the Pokémon itself. However, for those who spend hours playing games, watching television, working from home or simply lying in the corner of the room in a fetal position, it is certainly a different investment.

The sleeping bags started to be pre-sold today in Japanese territory, costing “only” 35,000 yen (approximately R $ 1,770), and will start to be delivered only in April 2021. So far, there is no forecast for launch outside Japan .

Did you like the news from Bandai? Do you believe that Metapod can finally become the favorite Pokémon of some fans? Leave your opinion in the comments!



