Bandai confirms that Tales of Arise will get news in 2021

During the 25th Anniversary of Tales Series Special Delivery event broadcast on Tuesday (15), Bandai Namco brought new information about Tales of Arise. According to the publisher, game development is progressing and fans will receive news in 2021.

Producer Yosuke Tomizawa, one of those interviewed at the ceremony, publicly apologized after months without news about Tales of Arise, which had its postponement announced earlier this year as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the gaming industry. Fortunately, Tomizawa also revealed that the development of the title “is going well” and that his team is ready to publish a series of information about the game as early as 2021.

Apparently, the delay was slightly related to the importance of the following year for the Tales franchise, which will mark the 25th anniversary of Tales of Destiny, the first title in the saga and originally released in 1997 for the PlayStation.

Tales of Arise is expected to arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with no confirmed date yet.



