Band works that started the new paid channels service

With plans to further modernize, Grupo Bandeirantes de Comunicação plans to launch two new channels on the Pay TV network, along with a new streaming service. Without many details revealed, one of the channels will be called “Sabor & Arte” and will focus on subjects related to gastronomy, while the second will be focused on entrepreneurship and has no name disclosed.

In an advanced stage of production, the new channels are expected to be launched between this year or the beginning of 2022 for operator services, as the project progresses. Along with the already prestigious paid channels BandSports, BandNews, Terra Viva and Arte 1, the news can also be accessed in the future by the streaming service of the broadcaster, BandPlay.

With several reality shows and programming aimed at the general public, Band will face major competitors, such as Grupo Globo and its Globoplay, but on the other hand it reaffirms itself as one of the giants of national entertainment.