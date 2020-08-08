Band Protocol (BAND) Increases 25 Percent!

Band Protocol (BAND) has surpassed the $ 10 mark, up 25 percent in the last 24 hours. The popular cryptocurrency was trading at $ 10.26, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing.

The Tape Protocol had a not-so-impressive performance after its release. Six months later, with the March crash, the cryptocurrency began to see its first growth that was halted. Since then, BAND has been seeing huge fluctuations one after another, interrupted by short fixes.

Band Protocol (BAND) is a relatively young cryptocurrency that was only launched in mid-September 2019. BAND is not even one year old yet, but the price performance over the past few months has impressed many. Altcoin’s price performance in the last five days has attracted everyone’s attention.

BAND Performance After Launch

When it was launched, the BAND price was fairly low and hovered at $ 0.619. However, instead of growing, its price continued to decline for months, eventually falling to $ 0.22 on January 1 of this year.

Following this, the coin began to see a slight recovery, which eventually allowed it to start growing along with the rest of the crypto market during its February rally. However, growth was rather slow, and the price once again returned to $ 0.6 due to coronavirus fears. As a result, the BAND price once again approached the bottom, but this time it stopped at $ 0.3.

As many remember, there was a period of recovery after the great crash in March. This period allowed many cryptocurrencies to return to their former levels, and some even maintained this to an all-time high (ATH). BAND was one of them, and the coin has continued to rise with a rally in the past four months.

BAND Price Increases

The band started to see a recovery around March 26th and hasn’t stopped ever since. The coin soared throughout the month of April and reached $ 1.25 by May 2. After a small correction, it started to rise again and easily exceeded this level and reached a new high at $ 1.88 by June 4th. Again, a correction came, but this time investors started seeing BAND as the perfect opportunity.

When they rushed to buy BAND, the coin skyrocketed and rose to $ 4.8 on July 20. Subsequently, there was another price rejection that caused the coin to drop to $ 3.45. Since then, BAND has been rising by more than doubling its price from its last peak. Currently, the coin stands at $ 10.26.



