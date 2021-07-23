Banco Neon releases payments via WhatsApp

Banco: This Thursday (22), Banco Neon released payments via WhatsApp, allowing users to carry out transactions similar to sending messages. The novelty is free, free of charge and available to individuals throughout Brazil.

With easy access and configuration, the feature only requires that Banco Neon customers have a Visa debit card and use WhatsApp with a national cell phone number. Further on, all you have to do is register the data in the messenger, name it “Physical – WhatsApp” and select a contact to carry out the transaction — which must be done in reais, for recipients in Brazilian territory.

In this context, it is noteworthy that payments via WhatsApp are guaranteed and made possible by Facebook Pay, which guarantees protection in several layers, including biometrics on compatible cell phones.

The Group’s Product Manager, Marcelo Haddad, comments on the news: “Neon’s mission is to expand access to financial services, offering a complete account with no hidden fees and no bureaucracy,” he explains.