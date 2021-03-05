Banco Itaú starts charging for transfers via PIX

Banco Itaú started to charge a fee for making PIX transfers. The practice occurs only in corporate accounts, and the amount can reach up to R $ 9.60. The information is present in the General Tariff Table – Itaú’s own companies.

The Central Bank defined that there is no rule on collection and that each company must create its own strategy. According to the text, the PIX fee may be up to 1.45% of the amount paid. Each transfer will cost at least $ 1.75, and may reach a maximum of $ 9.60

Individuals may be charged

Implemented at the end of last year, the PIX can be charged to legal entities by financial and payment institutions, including fintechs. It is worth remembering that only in some cases, individuals may be charged.

According to a Central Bank resolution, individuals, individual entrepreneurs and MEIs may receive a fee if it is found that the operation has a commercial purpose.

The PIX has been operating since November 2020, but it has not yet had a large share of merchants, due to the fact that it has only cash payment. As of March 15, PIX Cobrança comes into operation. The functionality will allow tenants to issue a QR Code with a future expiration date.

In contact with TecMundo, Itaú informed that the collection of PIX transactions for PJs was already foreseen since the launch of the resource last year.

The charging of fees for transactions via Pix to PJ occurs since last year, when Pix went on the air, as authorized by the Central Bank. However, Itaú made an offer to its PJ clients at the end of the year, which exempted up to 200 transactions per month for companies that registered my CNPJ as a Pix key at Itaú. The exemption was valid for the first three months of operation of Pix. What happened was that the exemption period ended. The tariff table you mention was updated on February 1st, but the previous version already had the tariff values ​​via Pix – for companies that are not included in the offer and for transactions exceeding 200.

In other words, there was no change in the policy on charging fees. So, if you can at least clarify in the title that the charge that exists is for companies / legal entities, thank you very much. As it stands, it suggests that it is a general charge that also includes individuals, which is not true (we continue without any type of charge for transactions via Pix for individuals) and can cause confusion for customers.