Banco Inter will ‘sell solar energy’ in Minas Gerais

Banco Inter recently announced a new service that can grant discounts on the electricity bill to its customers. This is Inter Energia, whose objective is to provide clean and cheap energy, without the need to build or install solar panels on the property.

The initiative came about through a partnership with Alsol Energia, specialized in the generation and distribution of electricity from renewable sources. The company has solar panel farms that produce cheaper energy compared to conventional suppliers.

According to Inter, the customer who subscribes to the service has part of his monthly consumption replaced by the energy generated on Alsol’s farms. With this, it is possible to be exempt from some taxes and save on the electricity bill.

The discount on the energy bill depends on the user’s consumption profile, which can reach up to 15%. In the simulator available on the Inter page, it is possible to estimate how much you would save per month and each year, informing the average amount paid.

MG is the first state served

At this time, Inter Energia is only available in Minas Gerais, in the regions served by the state energy company (Cemig). But according to the bank, the novelty will also soon be offered to other parts of the country.

To join the service, interested parties must request an analysis on the initiative’s website. It is necessary to inform the data of the electricity bill holder and wait for the bank’s assessment. In case of approval, the customer can start enjoying the benefit within 60 days after the contract is validated, having the option to cancel it free of charge at any time.

According to Inter, the consumer will only receive the invoice from Alsol after joining the service, bringing the amount due to the included conventional energy company. Another detail is that the account will be placed on direct debit.



