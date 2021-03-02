Banco Inter announces integration with Apple Pay

As of this Tuesday (2), Banco Inter customers will be able to make payments by approaching Apple Pay, in debit and credit, without the need to present the physical card. The news was announced by the financial institution today (1st), on its official Twitter profile.

The Apple payment system, which according to Banco Inter CEO João Vítor Menin was one of the services most requested by the company’s customers, makes it possible to carry out transactions using the iPhone or Apple Watch in physical stores, bringing the device closer to a terminal NFC-compliant.

The technology can also be used for purchases on the internet, on websites and apps that integrate with the service. In both cases (online and physical purchases), you must confirm the transaction with Face ID, Touch ID or by entering your registered password.

Competitors of Apple’s digital wallet, which is compatible with Visa, MasterCard and Elo, Google Pay and Samsung Pay already had integration with the digital bank, reducing the risks of card loss and theft.

Apple Pay Registration

There are two ways to register your Banco Inter card with Apple Pay, starting with the bank’s own app. When entering the platform, go to the “Cards” tab, press the “Settings” option, then tap “Apple Pay” and follow the instructions on the screen.

The other alternative is to add the data directly in the Wallet app. Touch the “Add” (+) button in the upper right corner of the screen, and select “Continue”. Now, enter the information manually or use the cell phone camera to capture the card data, and then confirm the registration via SMS or in the application.

According to Inter, it will be possible to register debit and credit cards in Gold, Platinum and Black versions. When it’s time to pay, just check if the establishment offers the service and bring the phone or clock close to the machine.