Banco do goes through instability during Black Friday

The Banco do Brasil app is showing instabilities or unavailability this Friday (27) of Black Friday. Consumers are unable to carry out transactions on their cell phones and are often unable to log in. An error message saying that the device has a “connection problem” is displayed some time after the customer confirms his biometrics.

According to DownDetector, the problems of instability and unavailability register a peak of complaints close to 10am today. The most affected regions, according to the platform, are the large Brazilian capitals and other more populous cities.

Downdetector

Almost two hours after the start of instability, Banco do Brasil began to alert users of its app that the tool is in trouble through a notification:

“Warning: you can carry out some transactions normally, but some options are in adjustments. We are already working to normalize the situation.”



