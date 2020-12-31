Banco do Brasil is unstable this Wednesday

Banco do Brasil’s Android and iOS applications, as well as its internet banking for browsers, are experiencing instability or are off the air on Wednesday (30). The bank has not yet officially commented on the problem, but employees of the institution have even said that BB’s internal systems also stopped working this morning.

According to reports on Twitter, users who try to access the bank on their cell phones cannot even log in, leaving their accounts totally inaccessible. There are no reports of problems with card payments.

DownDetector has also been registering problems with BB’s online tools. The first complaints started to appear at 10am today. There is no indication that the instability at BB has anything to do with the problems faced by Caixa since the beginning of this Wednesday.



