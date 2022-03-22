Ban chan, Lee Know and Hyunjin from Stray Kids tested positive for…

Three members of the male k-pop group Stray Kids have tested positive for the new coronavirus, their management agency JYP Entertainment announced on Tuesday amid the spread of the virus in the local music industry.

JYP informed their fan community that Banchan, Lee Know and Hyunjin from Stray Kids tested positive for COVID-19.

Thus, the participants infected with coronavirus have already added six to the group, including Changbin, Han and Seungmin, who had previously tested positive.

The agency explained that Banchan, Lee Know and Hyunjin are in self-isolation in accordance with the instructions of the health authorities, without any special symptoms. All three participants have already received booster shots.

The group’s activities were affected by the coronavirus, as six of the eight participants successively contracted the virus.

Stray Kids planned to hold various events after they returned last Friday with a new mini-album “Oddinary”. However, on the same day he had to cancel his scheduled agenda due to infections.