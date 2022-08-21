Ban Chan From Stray Kids Turned Out To Be Certified Blink, As The singer Was Spotted Listening To Pink Venom

And another Blink was noticed! Yes, we are talking about the incredibly talented Stray Kids leader Ban Chan, who also seems to have consolidated his status as the most supportive best friend. If you are wondering what kind of test this is, read on.

For those of you who may not know, Chan and Lisa have been friends for a long time. In fact, the Stray Kids singer himself once stated that they have known each other since their internship. Not to mention how he confessed that rapper Blackpink gave him a hoodie.

Although we have yet to catch a glimpse of the duo hanging out together, that certainly didn’t stop Chan from showering his best friend with support. When Blackpink released their long-awaited Pink Venom preview single today, Chan was right there with his AirPods in tow and listened to him attentively.

GUYS LOOK STRAY KIDS BANG CHAN WAS SPOTTED LISTENING TO PINK VENOM OMG A BLINK INDEED I THINK😭🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/w04Cj8NABY — pommie (@pomhaesoolover) August 19, 2022

On the way to Los Angeles for the upcoming KCON event, the guys may have looked dapper as always, but Chan caught the attention of fans when he was spotted listening to Pink Venom through headphones. The image posted on the fan site has since gone viral, and we can fully support the two fandoms teaming up to admire this amazing connection between the duo.

As for Blackpink, the girls will release their full album in September, and if Pink Venom is doing something, we are in for a real treat. Do you like the latest Blackpink song? Let us know