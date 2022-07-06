Bam Margera returned to the rehabilitation center, but what did the “Weirdos” star do on the day of the escape?

The “Weirdos” franchise and its motley team of stuntmen debuted back in 2000, so Johnny Knoxville and his team hold a special place in the hearts of many fans. This includes Margera’s Bam, who subsequently starred in his spin-off Viva La Bam. Over the past few years, Margera has had some public issues, including a conflict with a band associated with Jackass Forever. While Margera is back in rehab, what did the “Weirdos” star do on the day of the escape?

Bam Margera is currently in an inpatient rehabilitation center, but there have been several serious obstacles along the way. In particular, when a 42-year-old skateboarder/TV presenter recently broke out of the specified facility and went missing for a certain period of time. While Marghera has since returned to rehab, TMZ revealed that he did throw parties as authorities searched for him.

The publication actually has a video with Bam Margera, which, apparently, was filmed after he temporarily left the rehabilitation center on June 25. The video shows Margera having fun with a group of friends and even fainting on camera. This is, apparently, a shocking look at what was happening at the time when Margaery’s loved ones and the police were trying to find the former Oddball star. Fortunately, on June 27, they managed to find him, where an intervention was carried out, and he was returned to a rehabilitation center.

While the public knew that Bam Margera had left the rehabilitation center, this footage seems to confirm that his sobriety at that time really plummeted. I hope now he gets the help he needs and can continue on the path to a healthy lifestyle. Prior to his recent struggle with psychoactive substances, Margera had reached a year of sobriety, so he was able to take some significant steps forward. And, of course, there are many fans who send him love and support.

Over the past year, Margera’s Bam has made headlines for several headlines, mostly related to his drug problems and the drama surrounding “Weirdos Forever.” Although he was originally supposed to appear in the main cast of the film, he was eventually fired after failing sobriety tests. In response, Margera filed a lawsuit, although it seems to have been settled. After all, he appears very briefly in the theatrical version of the film, during one episode filmed before he was removed from the set.

Despite the lawsuit and the drama surrounding the cast of Weirdos, Bam Margera’s former colleagues like Steve-O don’t seem to have any ill will against him. Steve-O was once the object of his own interference, so he knows firsthand. I hope Margera will be able to recover as well on her own journey.

Weirdos Forever is being broadcast right now.