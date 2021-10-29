Ballerina: Ana De Armas May Star In John Wick’s Spin-Off Film

Ballerina: According to a Deadline report, Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049, 007: No Time to Die) is negotiating with Lionsgate Studios to star in Ballerina, an action feature film derived from the John Wick franchise. The actress appears as the main name indicated by the studio and can complete one of the subplots revealed in Parabellum.

Ballerina’s synopsis confirms that the plot will revolve around a young ballerina quickly introduced in John Wick 3: Parabellum, trained to be a deadly assassin. The film will be a journey with revenge as the central theme, in which we accompany the protagonist on a bloody journey to find those responsible for the death of her family.

The production is yet another proposed release to expand the John Wick universe, as the franchise has emerged in recent years as one of the best action trilogies of the century. That status has already moved the film studio into pre-development for John Wick 4, set to open in theaters in May 2022, and the prequel series The Continental, which will focus on Winston and go on without an announced date.

Ballerina will be directed by Len Wiseman (The Avenger of the Future, Angels of the Night) and scripted by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead: Las Vegas Invasion). So far, only Anjelica Huston is confirmed in the film’s cast, reprising her role as The Director.