Balenciaga Apologizes For “a Series of Blunders” in a New Statement

Balenciaga has apologized once again for the scandalous Christmas advertising campaign and confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Last week, the French luxury fashion house was widely condemned after it filmed a series of commercials that allegedly contained images of children of a sexual nature, as well as court documents related to child pornography cases.

Figures from the fashion industry and beyond have voiced their criticism and concerns on social media, with many calling on people to boycott the company.

Kanye West, who worked with Balenciaga before breaking off relations with the rapper last month over his anti-Semitic comments, has since spoken about the controversy. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian, a brand ambassador, also addressed the issue.

“I am currently reviewing my relationship with [Balenciaga] based on their willingness to take responsibility for something that should never have happened — and the actions I expect to see them take to protect children,” Kardashian wrote. .

Having already posted two apologies, Balenciaga took to Instagram yesterday (November 28) to explain the termination of the campaign.

“We would like to discuss the controversies surrounding our recent advertising campaigns,” the latest statement said. “We strongly condemn child abuse; we never intended to include it in our narrative.

“The two separate advertising campaigns in question reflect a series of serious mistakes for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”

The post continued: “The first campaign, a gift collection campaign, involved children with teddy bear bags wearing what some called BDSM-inspired outfits. Our teddy bear bags and gift collection should not have been presented to children. It was Balenciaga’s wrong choice combined with our failure to evaluate and validate the images. The responsibility for this lies solely with Balenciaga.

“The second, separate campaign in the spring of 2023, which was supposed to reproduce the business office environment, included a photo with a page in the background from the 2008 Supreme Court ruling United States v. Williams, which is confirmed as illegal and not protected by law. freedom of speech propaganda of child pornography”.

Balenciaga continued: “All the items involved in this shooting were provided by third parties who confirmed in writing that these props are fake office documents. They turned out to be [real] papers, most likely from the filming of a television drama. The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence, which Balenciaga has filed a complaint against.

“We take full responsibility for the lack of oversight and control of documents in the background, and we could have done otherwise.”

The apology added that “internal and external investigations” into the matter were “ongoing” before the actions taken by Balenciaga, such as a “review” of its collective working methods, were outlined.

“We are laying the groundwork for organizations that specialize in child protection [and strive] to put an end to child abuse and exploitation,” the company said. “We want to learn from our mistakes and determine how we can contribute.

“Balenciaga once again sincerely apologizes for the offense we have caused and apologizes to the talents and partners.”

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has been criticized for not condemning Balenciaga after the controversy.

At the time of writing (November 29), Kidman has not shared a statement about Balenciaga. Fans commented on her Instagram post advertising the campaign, calling the actor “ignorant” and “indifferent.”