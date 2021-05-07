Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance Arrives in May for PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, Wizards of the Coast announced that the classic Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance will be released for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this Friday (7), with 4K support on new generation consoles via backwards compatibility.

Originally released for PS2, Xbox, GameCube and Game Boy Advance between 2001 and 2004, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is a game inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons table RPGs, and includes mechanics from Diablo and other isometric games in a spin-off format. franchise. Now, almost 20 years later, the title gets a remastered version for the current consoles, adding some interesting news for fans.

According to developer Black Isle Studios, Dark Alliance will be available in 4K resolution on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, with improved graphics in all aspects. In addition, the game will feature an unprecedented local cooperative system for two players. Check out the reveal trailer below.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance will be available digitally from tomorrow (7) on Sony and Microsoft consoles and on the Switch eShop. Versions for Android and PC are expected to arrive at the end of 2021, still with no official date confirmed.