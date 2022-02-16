Baldur’s Gate 3 Won’t Be Out Of Early Access Until 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3: The role-playing game from Larian Studios continues to add new features and improvements in each build, but it still has a long way to go. When Larian Studios said that Baldur’s Gate 3 would hit the market in 2022 “hopefully” he said it knowingly. The long-awaited return of the BioWare saga is now in the hands of the creators of Divinity 2, a studio specialized in role-playing games that is shaping this third installment slowly and with good lyrics. In a press release, the founder and director of the video game, Swen Vincke, has confirmed that the title will not leave its early access period until 2023.

“Our internal goal for the launch is quality ahead of date. Tremendous quality progress has been made over the past year in Early Access, but we know many players are waiting for a specific date. That date will come when we are closest to reaching our goal, although right now our expectation is that Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves early access in 2023.

Another year of development

In an interview with Eurogamer, the creative has reflected on all this. “We think we are in the last year of development. We think we have a whole year of development ahead of us, so it’s unlikely to come out this year. But we are in the final stretch, so we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We have a very specific plan.”

Following the most recent moves in the form of major acquisitions, such as Activision Blizzard by Microsoft or Bungie by PlayStation, Vincke has specified that Larian is not currently for sale. “Nerd. At this time we will continue with ours. We have a lot of plans, a lot of things that we are working on that will be announced at another time. For now you will not see a movement in this direction. Nor will they produce NFTs: “It’s not an option, we’re not going to do it.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be played in early access on both PC (Steam) and Google Stadia.