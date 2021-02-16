Baldur’s Gate 3 will reveal its novelties in a special panel

The Larian Studios title remains in Early Access, but will be receiving a major update soon. Larian Studios is preparing patch 4 of Baldur’s Gate 3, content that will once again eliminate compatibility with previous games, although as on previous occasions, the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 will also allow players to use other versions so as not to lose everything Progress. The studio has also announced that on February 17 it will offer a special panel to reveal all the news that will come to the video game.

Those interested will be able to follow it live from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). And where? Through Larian’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam. Below we show you the schedule broken down by country.

Time in Spain and Latin America

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 hours

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 12:00 hours

Honduras: at 12:00 hours

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 12:00 hours

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available in Early Access, currently exclusively on PC and Google Stadia. There is still no date set for the release of the final version, although Larian Studios maintain that it will remain in that state for at least a year. The saved games will not be compatible with the end game, as they have warned in the past.