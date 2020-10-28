Baldur’s Gate 3: Who is the character in romance?

The title is in early access phase, so Larian Studios is releasing regular updates. The world may be cracking between demons and other beings from the underworld, but the characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 have not lost their passion or desire to fall in love.

The title developed by Larian Studios continues in early access and will remain that way for at least a year, so it does not yet have all the content. Taking advantage of the launch of its new patch, the studio responsible for Divinity: Original Sin 2 has confirmed who is the character with the most romances.

The winner in that regard has been Gale (also the most killed), who has received the affections of 33% of the players so far. Shadowheart follows closely, with a percentage reaching 31%. Only 1.37% have decided not to choose a bed partner. Larian still has some stats saved, but they will remain there for now. “It could be fun to try to guess,” they say.

These are some statistics that have been made public:

Number of players who have petted the dog: approximately 400,000.

Players who tried to steal the ring: 5.87%.

Players who beat him and ended up in the dust: 26.3%.

Players who ventured into the Underworld but died immediately because no one thought of using Feather Fall first: 40.79%.

Players who stayed loyal to the Tieflings: 74.85%.

Players who joined Minthara: 25.14%.

Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC and Google Stadia is a new beginning for the saga originally created by BioWare. Larian Studios takes the baton and follows the modus operandi of their previous projects, that is, launch them first in early access and then improve and add new features thanks to the feedback from the community. Unlike the classics, Larian has opted for a turn-based combat system. At the moment, the game incorporates the full first act, although the second and third are still missing, which will be available when the title comes out of early access.



