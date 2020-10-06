Baldur’s Gate 3: What time does early access start on PC

Larian Studios confirms the exact release of early access for its long-awaited role-playing video game. The adventure of Baldur’s Gate 3 is about to begin.

Larian Studios’ new production will follow the guidelines of its previous video games (the two installments of Divinity: Original Sin) and will begin its commercial career as an early access game. From the study they defend that it is the best method to feed on user feedback in order to improve the title as development progresses. It should be noted that the product will be available on PC (Steam and GOG), MAC and Google Stadia from October 6, but when exactly?

What time does early access start

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Baldur’s Gate 3 has recently updated its recommended and minimum requirements. Now they ask players to reserve 150 GB of hard drive space. However, the Belgian developer has clarified that currently only 80 GB are needed to complete the installation. Presumably, as development progresses, new content will be incorporated that will end up filling the space requested at Larian Studios.



