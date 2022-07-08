Baldur’s Gate 3 update adds a new game race and class

Although the development of Baldur’s Gate 3 may take longer than some expected, Larian Studios continues its grandiose efforts to expand its RPG with a huge amount of Dungeons and Dragons content. Buyers of early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 can hardly complain when Larian regularly releases updates. Since the early launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 in October 2020, 7 major updates have been released. Make it 8, as Larian has already released the latest update to Baldur’s Gate 3, bringing it closer to a full launch.

Patch #8 is another update filled with Dungeons and Dragons content for Baldur’s Gate 3, as early access buyers expected. The new patch was called the “Bard Update”, so it’s not surprising that the biggest addition to the game was the new Bard class. The Bard consists of two subclasses: the College of Knowledge and the College of Valor. Musical instruments are also added and can even be used by other classes as long as they acquire the trait of a Level 4 Performer.

In addition to bards, Larian also adds another important class customization feature. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can now play as dwarves. In addition, players can choose from three different types of gnomes: rock gnomes, forest gnomes and deep gnomes-svirfneblin are available. Dwarves start with the Dwarven Cunning skill, which gives an advantage in saving throws of Intelligence, Wisdom and Charisma against magic, as well as +2 to Intelligence. Naturally, all NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3 now have gnome-specific dialogues and story options.

While the addition of bards and dwarves are the two biggest changes to Baldur’s Gate 3 in patch #8, there is much more in terms of new content. More than half a dozen spells have been added, swarm artificial intelligence has been enabled so that secondary creatures attack together, shovels can now dig up treasures and secrets in Act 1, animation has been improved during clips in the engine and for background characters, as well as elves. now uniquely animated. There are also a significant number of other, smaller additions and changes that players can discover.

Content is not the only goal of the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access update. Dozens of fixes for various bugs and crashes have been delivered, as well as technical UI issues and usability improvements. For example, the advantages and disadvantages applied by spells are now clearly indicated in the targeting information, rather than remaining ambiguous. In addition, equipment can also be equipped and removed with a simple double-click. These small changes, which can significantly improve the minute-by-minute gameplay, will certainly be welcome.

No matter how much content Baldur’s Gate 3 has, Larian Studios still has big plans before it’s ready to fully release its Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game. The preliminary release window for Baldur’s Gate 3 remains at least in 2023. As for how many more updates and how much content Larian wants to deliver, that remains to be seen. Dungeons and Dragons is a huge experience, and Larian could expand Baldur’s Gate 3 for years if they wanted to. Expect an announcement only when Larian feels that Baldur’s Gate 3 meets his internal quality standards.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is scheduled to be released in 2023 on PC and Stadia.