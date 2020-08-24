Baldur’s Gate 3: “Suspecting Demons Inspired by Lawyers”

Hell in the Wizards of the Coast universe is not an anarchic chaos, but a world structured through laws. Those who think that demons do not follow a code of conduct are very wrong, at least in Baldur’s Gate 3, the long-awaited sequel to the original BioWare title, now in the hands of Larian Studios. Swen Vincke, founder of the company and head of the video game, has stressed that Hell is armed around the laws, so that pacts with the devils must be strictly adhered to. Either that or assume the consequences, which, as in the hell that we all have in our minds, are not excessively pleasant.

“I strongly suspect that Wizards of the Coast has built demons on lawyers. They have a complete code of laws, so if you make a pact, it is sacred. You have to be very careful with the words in the contract ”, with the fine print. According to Vincke, the soul coin is made from the soul of a person. “It is the currency in Hell”, and you will have contact with them from Act One. So the moment you step into Hell, you will do well to keep some of these coins.

What do Avernus, a walking brain and toe licking have in common? They're all featured in the Panel From Hell! If you missed it, catch up on all the shenanigans here: https://t.co/LzjSqTcW4T — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 18, 2020

The rules of hell

“You will discover how Hell works. There is an element of perpetual fear and competitiveness. ” They are organized by means of a strict hierarchy that works thanks to a sacred law. “It has allowed us to experiment with interesting moral situations and missions”, which are linked to those that occur in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3. “If you accept the pacts that the demons have offered you during the adventure, things change a lot,” he asserts .

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be out on both PC and Google Stadia. Like the two installments of Divinity: Original Sin, it will be released in Early Access. When? The date chosen was August, but due to the coronavirus situation it has moved on the calendar until September 30. At the moment there is no confirmed version of consoles.



