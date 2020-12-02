Baldur’s Gate 3 savings will be incompatible with the patch

In an update note posted on Steam, developer Larian Studios announced that the new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch will not be compatible with files saved from previous versions. The update will also come with a “homemade” solution to keep Steam players, but users of Google Stadia will have no choice but to start over from scratch.

Baldur’s Gate 3, since it was launched in early access, has been receiving update and correction patches. Now, a new update is expected to appear soon, but it will remove an important element for the game’s progress: compatibility with files saved in previous versions.

“Patch 3 is coming and with it comes the first changes that affect the story,” announced the studio. “Unfortunately, this means that Patch 3 will feature the first rescue incompatibility, making the transition to the new version.”

Fortunately, the update comes with an alternative for Steam players who have hours of progress saved in the game. According to the developer, the game options menu will have an item called “patch 2”, which will keep the contents already available until today, but without the news of the next update. The possibility will not apply to members of Google Stadia.

“You can now move to the Beta section now, if you want to protect your saved file and continue with the current version,” added the developer. “Saves will not be ‘deleted’ from the computer; they will remain in your folder, but you will only be able to upload specific saves for their respective versions. ”

Baldur's Gate 3 is available for PC.




