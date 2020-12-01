Baldur’s Gate 3: Removes Compatibility with Previous

Even so, players will be able to keep everything they have done so far, although as a separate game from a previous version.

When Baldur’s Gate 3 exits Early Access, the save game will not be compatible with the final version. That was something that was already known from the beginning. However, Larian Studios has confirmed that the incompatibilities will begin before the early access ends. Through an entry on Steam, the developers have reported that patch 3 will add multiple new features, which means that previous games will stop serving. Still, they have a little fix in the works.

Patch 3 (which has no name yet) is right around the corner and comes with a few changes that affect the story. Unfortunately, this means that Patch 3 will introduce the first save data incompatibility ”as it will transition to a new version. All is not lost, because they add the following: “Each patch will come with a secondary branch that will allow players to continue playing the previous version with their existing saved games until you decide that you are ready to play the next version. Maybe you prefer to wait for a few patches to pass to make the jump ”, something that will depend solely on the player.

How to access the “secondary branch”

The aforementioned second branch will be “a previous version”, while the primary one, which will be available as a preferred download, will be the newest version. To access secondary school you will have to do the following:

Right click on the game (library).

Select properties.

Click on the Betas section.

In the beta selection menu choose Patch 2.

Close the properties menu.

Larian advises those who are unsure to disable automatic updates so that they can select manually when the time is right.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available in early access for both PC and Google Stadia. The release date of the final version has not yet been established, although they already anticipated that it would remain in early access for at least a whole year.



