Baldur’s Gate 3 received the rendition of Down By the River

Baldur’s Gate is one of the most revered video game franchises, with creative fans and lovers more than willing to bring their world and characters to life. This is the case of Alina Gingertail, who took advantage of the early access to Baldur’s Gate 3 to record a beautiful cover of the song Down By the River. Check out:

In addition to being very talented musically, the Russian artist also excels in cosplays, which makes her videos even cooler to watch! If you visit his channel, you’ll also find other good performances from beloved RPG series like The Elder Scrolls and The Witcher.

What did you think of this cover? Have you ever tried Baldur’s Gate 3? Comment below!