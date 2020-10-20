Baldur’s Gate 3: player finishes the title in just 7 minutes

Also in Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 promises “about 25 hours of content” for players. However, speedrunner Cary “Professor” Palmer completed the first act of Larian Studios’ RPG in just 7 minutes. Check it out below:

To accomplish the feat, the player explored certain glitches and used a spell that temporarily triples the character’s jumps. Thus, skipping several fights, he ended the journey at level 1 and without gaining experience.

In an interview with the Kotaku website, Palmer revealed that he managed to complete the game in record time after 200 attempts. In addition, he had help from two other players he met while studying the fastest way to finish the RPG.

“I spent hours taking notes and trying to optimize the path. I even found a way to end the game’s toughest fight before it started, ”explains the speedrunner. “I was very proud of this strategy”.

However, when reaching the end of the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3, the player noticed that no part of the plot was developed. Therefore, he believes that the devs saved more details of the plot for the full game.

Contested record

For the Baldur’s Gate 3 fan community and Larian Studios itself, Palmer didn’t complete the game correctly. In this case, he just found a quick way to get to a specific point on the map, but without advancing the story.

In addition, the Early Access version brings only the first act of the game. Therefore, the speedrun would only be valid if the player had completed all missions in the full game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC.



