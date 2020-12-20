Baldur’s Gate 3: Larian warns that stores are opening. Some stores already allow it, but the study has confirmed that it is not official and that they are not responsible for possible surprises

Larian Studios’ new big project for PC and Google Stadia (no confirmed console version) is ongoing, despite the coronavirus epidemic that has spread throughout the world. In principle, the developer’s plans have not been significantly altered, although the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 early access remains in the air. The creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 also pointed to August as a possible date, but they did not assure it with certainty. What they are convinced of is that they have not opened any reservation period, so the stores that have started selling it do not have the approval of the study, as they have indicated on social networks.

Michael Douse, publishing director for Larian Studios, has written a warning on his personal Twitter account. “Be careful when booking Baldur’s Gate 3 anywhere. We will not have a reservation period. We have no plans to work with stores yet or with third party distributors. We have not announced any dates yet and we cannot guarantee that you will receive anything from them, ”he says, referring to the stores.

Be wary of preordering BG3 anywhere right now. We won't have a pre-order period. We have no plans to work with retail yet, and no 3rd party distributors. Haven't announced a price or date. We can't guarantee you'll get anything from them. — Very AFK Michael (@Cromwelp) August 1, 2020

No chance to claim Larian

Larian Studios cannot offer support for “any transactions” that have been made on these websites if there is a problem, since they have not signed any type of agreement. “I have nothing against selling keys that are in stock on that kind of website, but there is no indication that they will have stock of Baldur’s Gate 3.”

Douse adds that many legitimate keys are taken from stores before they are printed or directly from the boxes, but since the keys have not been sent to any third party publishers there is no way that these sites already have them.

Like Divinity: Original Sin 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 will enjoy an early access period, a tool that helps the studio to continue developing the product, while listening to feedback from players.



